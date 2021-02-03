Farm stir internal issue, will be resolved: JP Nadda on tweets over protests

With Twitter witnessing a war of words over the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday that the movement against the Centre’s new farm laws was an internal issue and it will be resolved. He further added that the country was safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The country is safe in the hands of PM Modi and the common man knows that. As far as tweets are concerned, the ministry of external affairs has issued a statement on it. It’s our internal issue that we’re going to resolve,” said Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Kerala to review the party’s preparation ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Amid recent tweets made by prominent foreign personalities such as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg on the protest against the farm laws, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday that facts needed to be ascertained before commenting on such issues. “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the ministry had said in a statement.

The country is safe in hands of PM Modi & the common man knows that. As far as tweets are concerned, Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement on it. It's our internal issue that we're going to resolve: BJP chief on tweets of international celebrities on farmers' issue pic.twitter.com/LhFDDueOBT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021





BJP chief Nadda further reiterated the Centre’s point that it was always ready to talk to the protesting farmers, adding that the proposal of postponing the laws for the next 18 months still stood. Talking about the violence which erupted during the tractor rally on Republic Day, he said that it was the Centre’s sympathetic attitude that Police didn’t take any action against any of the protesters as ‘they’re our people’. “What happened on Jan 26, it was our sympathetic attitude that Police didn’t take action as they’re our people. Govt dealt with it while trying to see no untoward incident takes place.” Nadda added.

The Delhi Police have arrested 122 people in connection with the Republic Day rally and said that nearly 400 of its personnel were injured in the clashes and 30 police vehicles were damaged. The Police also clarified that it had not illegally detained farmers or any other people post the incident and urged people to not pay attention to such rumours.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions seeking its intervention into the January 26 mayhem and allowed petitioners to withdraw their petitions. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that it was sure the Centre was inquiring into the incident and taking appropriate action.