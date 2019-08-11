Farmer dies in police custody in Madhya Pradesh, six cops suspended

india

At least six policemen were suspended and booked for murder in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a farmer died in police custody in Gwalior district.

Deceased farmer Suresh Rawat’s brother Altaf Rawat has filed an FIR, claiming that his younger brother - a resident of Bajna village - had an argument with a villager Khemu Shakya over demarcation of land on Saturday.

“Both reached Belgarha police station and filed complaints against each other. However, police personnel registered an FIR against Suresh but didn’t lodge an FIR against his complaint.”

Alaf alleged that when his brother-in-law Mandal Singh inquired with the police personnel as to why they didn’t lodge an FIR on Rawat’s complaint, they said they would have to give Rs 20,000 if they wanted an FIR lodged.

Alaf has also alleged that his brother was ruthlessly beaten by the men in uniform after which he died inside the police station.

“I saw police personnel taking Rawat’s body in a police jeep and reaching a hospital. I also reached the hospital where doctors pronounced my brother dead. After this, the police personnel fled from the hospital,” the FIR filed by Altaf states.

Later, a group of villagers created ruckus at Bhitarwar triangular crossing while keeping Rawat’s body on the road. Their agitation went on for about eight hours. It was at night when the superintendent of police, Gwalior Navneet Bhasin reached the spot and ordered the suspension of the six police personnel.

On the complaint of Alaf Singh Rawat, the FIR was lodged against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vijay Rajput and five constables under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

