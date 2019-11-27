e-paper
Farmer suicides not published as states reported ‘Nil’ data: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy addresses the gathering during the 58th Raising Day of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in Greater Noida.
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy addresses the gathering during the 58th Raising Day of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in Greater Noida.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)
         

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) as the information provided by the state governments were “untenable”, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Reddy said as informed by the NCRB, many states and Union territories reported “Nil” data on suicides by farmers or cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

“Due to this limitation, national data on causes of suicide in farming sector is untenable and not published separately,” he said in reply to a written question.

The Union minister of state for home said agriculture being a state subject, the state governments undertake development of perspective plans to ensure effective implementation of schemes.

“The Government of India supplements the efforts of the state governments through various schemes and programmes for the welfare of the farmers by increasing production and remunerative returns to the farmers,” he said.

