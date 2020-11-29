Farmers’ demands are justified and I support them, says former Haryana CM Bhupinder S Hooda

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:36 IST

Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday came out in support of the farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre and said that their demands are justified.

Hooda also urged the Centre to find a solution to protesting farmers’ agitation and invite them for talks to negotiate. “The centre should let go of their stubbornness by inviting farmers for negotiations. The way Haryana government tried to stop farmers, it has hurt their sentiments. Farmers’ demands are justified & I support them. I urge the centre to find solution,” Bhupinder S Hooda said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh among other neighbouring states have gathered at borders of the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against Centre’s recently passed farm laws.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited the farmers for talks on December 3 to resolves differences, assuring that the talk will have a positive outcome.

Earlier on Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah also informed the farmers that the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them. “To farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border and Punjab border, I would like to tell them that the central government is ready to discuss all their issues over a meeting called upon by the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands,” Shah told ANI.

However, in their reply, the farmers’ representatives have set new conditions for the next round of discussions and have asked for involvement at the highest political level. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Sunday said the home ministry should not lead the talks as agriculture was outside its jurisdiction.

The farmers have been protesting against the three agriculture laws since November 25 and want the Centre to rollback the laws.