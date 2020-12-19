Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:32 IST

The ongoing protests of farmers demanding an immediate withdrawal of the three agriculture laws that they fear would corporatise farming went on for the 23rd day with no signs of budging on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he was addressing an Assocham event, once again reiterated that the laws are benefitting farmers and not the otherwise as opposition is trying to project. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and said a fresh round of talks may happen soon.

Here are the updates of farmers protest day 23

1. Haryana chief minister ML Khattar after meeting agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday expressed home that the next round of talks could be held in the next 2-3 days. “A solution to this issue (farmers’ protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon,” Khattar said. Many farmers protesting against the laws are from Haryana.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said reforms brought by the laws are benefitting farmers. “Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers,” he said

3. Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the ongoing agitation.

4. Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik party has decided to lead a march of two lakh farmers from Rajasthan to Delhi on December 26.

5. All India Kian Sangharsh Coordination committee which is agitating at Ghazipur border said they will block both sides of the road if their negotiation with the local administration over the movement of tractors is not fruitful.

6. Union home minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal now. On Saturday, he had lunch at a farmer’s house which amid the ongoing farmers’ protest comes as a vindication of the government’s claim that farmers are the top priority of this rule.

7. On Friday, some farmers took part in a “symbolic suicide” protest in Noida.

8. A group of volunteers at Singhu border has launched newsletter Trolley Times to dispel misconceptions regarding farm laws.

9. A library-cum-cultural centre has been set up at Singhu border so that protesters, children who have come to Delhi can study.

10. As the government is reiterating its commitment to MSP, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said farmers are not getting the remunerative price of their produce which is leading them to commit suicide.