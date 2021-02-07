Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
In symbolic protest on Saturday, farmers staged a 'chakka jam' for three hours in the country. During the strike, farmers blocked major state and national highways. Amid concerns over untoward incident, the protest took place without any violence, authorities have said. The agitation against the new farm laws which began in the last week of November is continuing for more than 70 days now.
Farmers also said that they ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them. However, the union asserted again that they would not settle for anything less than a repeal of the agriculture legislation.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 07, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Intervention from PM may resolve farm bills issues: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the highest level intervention from the Central government may help in resolving the deadlock between the Centre and farmers organisation over contentious farm bills which has resulted in over 70-day long protest, by the agrarian community. Read more
FEB 07, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan
Congress' Rahul Gandhi will visit Rajasthan next to extend support to the farmers agitating against the farm laws. He will be in Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13.
People familiar with the matter stated that Kaul quit the microblogging website in the first week of January, and will continue with the company until the end of March to help the transition.
"Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India," Harris said.
