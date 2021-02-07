Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters

In symbolic protest on Saturday, farmers staged a 'chakka jam' for three hours in the country. During the strike, farmers blocked major state and national highways. Amid concerns over untoward incident, the protest took place without any violence, authorities have said. The agitation against the new farm laws which began in the last week of November is continuing for more than 70 days now.

Farmers also said that they ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them. However, the union asserted again that they would not settle for anything less than a repeal of the agriculture legislation.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.