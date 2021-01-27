Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed
Delhi-Noida commuters would need to take different routes, the Delhi traffic police on Wednesday alerted, as there is heavy traffic at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway. "Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage," the traffic police said.
Earlier in the morning, the traffic police issued alerts for various places as several routes were affected post the clashes that occurred on Tuesday with the disrupted farmers protest.
The traffic police had earlier asked the commuters to take the DND route as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were closed for traffic movement.
"Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND," said the police.
The Delhi Metro rail services have also been affected. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has earlier informed in the morning that entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed while the entry gates of Jama MAsjid metro station are closed in lieu of security.
Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort after a group of protestors entered the monument on Tuesday agitating against the farm laws. The group had also unfurled a religious flag on Red Fort that caused major rifts.
The Delhi police have registered 22 FIRs so far against the protesters involved in the violence that happened during the farmers tractor rally protest on Tuesday.
Major farmers union and leaders have retracted from the protest that took place on Tuesday and have disassociated themselves from the miscreants involved in the outrage.
Farmers have been protesting since past few months past several borders of Delhi against the new farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, passed by the Parliament in September.
Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP for R-Day violence
- Akhilesh claimed the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage on R-Day in Delhi.
'Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds': Rakesh Tikait
- Rakesh Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10.69 million
Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Junk food still commonly available in schools, colleges: Govt survey
Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here's what happened
Tractor rally chaos: Here's what farmer leaders said
SC to hear plea by 'Tandav' actor, makers against FIRs today
News updates at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor"
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
