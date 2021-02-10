Farmers' protest LIVE: SKM to hold full working committee meeting today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the platform of farm unions spearheading the protests, will hold its full working committee meeting on Wednesday, in which its leaders would discuss ways to scale up their campaign. Leaders of the over two-month-long protest against three farm laws said on Tuesday that direct talks with the government were the only way to end the agitation for which, they added, the government must end “the atmosphere of enmity” by lifting restrictions on the Internet and restoring essential services, such as water and electricity, at protest sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament on Monday, had urged farmers to end their agitation and resume dialogue and assured them that a system of minimum floor prices for key crops would continue as usual. So far 11 rounds of talks between 40 farm leaders and the government have failed to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

