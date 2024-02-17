Farmers protest LIVE: BKU panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Sisauli today

Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers continue their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest on the Punjab-Haryana border, with Saturday being day 5 of the agitation. On Sunday, Union ministers Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai, and Piyush Goyal, will meet farmer leaders for fourth round of talks; the previous three rounds – on February 8, 12, 15 – all remained ‘inconclusive.’...Read More

The agitators have a list of 13 demands, with the primary one being on a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). The government says it has reached a consensus on 10 demands, with the MSP one continuing to be the biggest sticking point between the two sides. The farmers want to stage demonstrations in the national capital, but have been stopped on the Punjab-Haryana borders by the Haryana Police.

More than 200 farmer groups are participating in the protest, which, however, has no participation from the groups and unions that led the 2020-21 protests against the three central farm laws. These groups, however, say they could join the agitation if the government continues to ‘suppress’ those wanting to march to Delhi, continue.