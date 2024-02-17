Farmers protest LIVE: BKU panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Sisauli today
Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers continue their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest on the Punjab-Haryana border, with Saturday being day 5 of the agitation. On Sunday, Union ministers Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai, and Piyush Goyal, will meet farmer leaders for fourth round of talks; the previous three rounds – on February 8, 12, 15 – all remained ‘inconclusive.’...Read More
The agitators have a list of 13 demands, with the primary one being on a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). The government says it has reached a consensus on 10 demands, with the MSP one continuing to be the biggest sticking point between the two sides. The farmers want to stage demonstrations in the national capital, but have been stopped on the Punjab-Haryana borders by the Haryana Police.
More than 200 farmer groups are participating in the protest, which, however, has no participation from the groups and unions that led the 2020-21 protests against the three central farm laws. These groups, however, say they could join the agitation if the government continues to ‘suppress’ those wanting to march to Delhi, continue.
Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers, union leaders detained in Srinagar ahead of planned protest
A section of Kashmir-based farmers and trade union leaders who had gathered at the Lal Chowk to lend their support to the Bharat Bandh call were detained by police ahead of their planned protest. Officials and eyewitnesses said protesters were gathering in the city centre to support the demand of guaranteed minimum support price for crops, which has resulted in widespread protests in the region of Punjab and Haryana, when police detained many near Pratap Park and took them to Kothibagh police station.
Farmers protest LIVE: "Hope to find solutions soon," says union minister Arjun Munda
Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said that efforts to find a solution continue and the next round of talks with farmers will take place on Sunday.
The third round of talks with the central government ended on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.
"This was the third meeting between the farmers and the government. Several issues and topics were raised and discussed. We will surely reach a conclusion if we will carry forward the talks peacefully. I am hopeful that we will soon find a solution. Another meeting with the farmers will be held on Sunday. We will discuss things in that meeting and will find a solution," the Union Minister said.
Farmers protest LIVE: ‘Modi govt a curse for farmers’, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and described the government as a 'curse' for the country's farmers.
Kharge also accused the government of treating farmers like enemies. Kharge asserted that only the Congress party can provide farmers with the legal right to a Minimum Support Price (MSP).
"The Modi government is a curse for the country's food-providing farmers. Due to the continuous false 'Modi's Guarantee', the first 750 farmers lost their lives and now, yesterday, 1 farmer has been martyred and 3 have lost their eyesight due to rubber bullets. The Modi government has treated farmers like enemies, Only Congress will give them the legal right of MSP!" he said in a post on 'X'.
Farmers protest LIVE: BJP suppressing peaceful protest of farmers: PPCC chief Warring
Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committees on Friday staged a protest outside the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 3, over the “suppression of the farmers’ peaceful protest”. Around 50 protesters, who were demanding the arrest of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, were detained and taken to the Sector 11 police station. They were released after two hours.
Farmers protest LIVE: Haryana Police Sub-Inspector passes away while on duty at Shambhu Border
Hiralal, Sub-Inspector in Haryana Railway Police (GRP), who was posted at Shambhu border following the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, passed away at the age of 52, Haryana police said on Saturday.
According to the police, Sub-Inspector Hiralal's health suddenly deteriorated while on duty on Friday.
He was immediately taken to Ambala Civil Hospital but despite all the efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.
Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march enters fifth day, BKU (Ugrahan) to protest outside BJP leaders' homes
The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) will on Saturday hold dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in Punjab on the fifth day of the farmers' protest over their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.
Apart from holding dharnas outside the homes of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, the BJP's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, the union will also hold protests at toll plazas in the state, extending support to the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" call.
On the fifth day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march -- called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- the farmers stayed put at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana as they press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
Farmers protest LIVE: Price of carrots has gone up by ₹4 in the last 15 days, says vegetable trader at Ghazipur mandi
"The price of carrots has gone up by ₹4 in the last 15 days after supply from Punjab is disrupted following farmers' protest. This could lead to a rise in the price of vegetables. This issue between the farmers and the government should end soon."
Farmers protest LIVE: Government can bring a law on MSP through an ordinance, says General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh
Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee says, "Government can bring a law on MSP through an ordinance...Once the govt takes a decision to bring a law, then a solution can be found."
Farmers protest LIVE: Naresh Tikait-led BKU to hold panchayat in Sisauli today
The Bharatiya Kisan Union, which is based in western Uttar Pradesh, will discuss the next course of action with its office bearers. Though Rakesh Tikait, the BKU spokesperson, became the face of the previous agitation, the outfit has skipped the current agitation, at least till now.