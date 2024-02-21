Farmers' protest: ‘Gross human rights violation’, says Mamata Banerjee on death of farmer in Khanauri

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the death of 24-year-old protesting farmer on Khanauri border in Haryana, calling it ‘gross human rights violations’.



“ZAMINDARS in all ages have always oppressed the poor and subjugated them to brute force. But never before has an ELECTED GOVERNMENT KILLED INNOCENT FARMERS PROTESTING FOR THEIR RIGHTS,” the Trinamool Congress chief posted on social media platform X.



“After lying & mistreating our farmers for 10 years, the BJP government is now KILLING THEM WITH IMPUNITY. The concerning developments at Khanauri border indicate gross human rights violations & endanger our democracy,” Banerjee added.



The West Bengal chief minister's attack on BJP comes hours after Shubh Karan Singh, a protesting farmer, died of injuries received during clash with Haryana Police on Khanauri border.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed strict punishment for the farmer's ‘killers’. “Punjab youth Shubh Karan's death is really sad. Did we fight for freedom to see elected governments kill our sons just like the British did? We stand with Shubh Karan and will ensure stern punishment to his killers,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said in an X post.



Kejriwal's party colleague and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will file an FIR to probe how the farmer died in the protest.



“The death of youth is a result of the high handedness of the Union and Haryana government,” Mann said in a statement. The CM said he had tried his level best to ensure that the farmers and youth do not face the bullets, water cannons, tear shells and others.

Jind, Feb 21 (ANI): Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Khanauri Border in Jind on Wednesday. (ANI)