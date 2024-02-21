 Farmers' protest: ‘Gross human rights violation’, says Mamata on death of farmer | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Farmers' protest: ‘Gross human rights violation’, says Mamata Banerjee on death of farmer in Khanauri

Farmers' protest: ‘Gross human rights violation’, says Mamata Banerjee on death of farmer in Khanauri

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP over the death of protesting farmer Shubh Karan Singh on Khanauri border.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the death of 24-year-old protesting farmer on Khanauri border in Haryana, calling it ‘gross human rights violations’. 

“ZAMINDARS in all ages have always oppressed the poor and subjugated them to brute force. But never before has an ELECTED GOVERNMENT KILLED INNOCENT FARMERS PROTESTING FOR THEIR RIGHTS,” the Trinamool Congress chief posted on social media platform X.

“After lying & mistreating our farmers for 10 years, the BJP government is now KILLING THEM WITH IMPUNITY. The concerning developments at Khanauri border indicate gross human rights violations & endanger our democracy,” Banerjee added. 

The West Bengal chief minister's attack on BJP comes hours after Shubh Karan Singh, a protesting farmer, died of injuries received during clash with Haryana Police on Khanauri border. 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed strict punishment for the farmer's ‘killers’. “Punjab youth Shubh Karan's death is really sad. Did we fight for freedom to see elected governments kill our sons just like the British did? We stand with Shubh Karan and will ensure stern punishment to his killers,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said in an X post. 

Kejriwal's party colleague and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will file an FIR to probe how the farmer died in the protest. 

“The death of youth is a result of the high handedness of the Union and Haryana government,” Mann said in a statement. The CM said he had tried his level best to ensure that the farmers and youth do not face the bullets, water cannons, tear shells and others.

Jind, Feb 21 (ANI): Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Khanauri Border in Jind on Wednesday. (ANI)
‘Modi’s arrogance', says Rahul Gandhi on farmer's death

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Shubh Karan's death. In an X post, he said,“Extremely saddened with the death of young farmer Shubh Karan Singh in firing on Khanauri border. I extend my condolences to his family. Modi's arrogance had led to sacrifices by more than 700 farmers last time. Now, it has become an enemy of their lives once again".

The farmers had resumed the protest on Wednesday after the fourth round of talks with the government had failed to yield a result. The protesters have announced a suspension of stir for two days and will decide future course of action on Friday.

