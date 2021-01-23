Farmers' Republic Day tractor march in Delhi allowed, Unions urge for peace

After days of deliberations between farmers' unions and the Delhi Police, the proposed tractor rally by farmers on the occasion of Republic Day has been allowed by the police on Saturday. Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

The tractor march on Republic Day was planned for a long time but it hit a roadblock after the Centre approached the Supreme Court through Delhi Police against the march, claiming that it would dishonour country's pride if protesters attempt to disrupt Republic Day parade. The unions said that they would not disrupt the Republic Day parade.

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

The Supreme Court left the decision on whether to allow farmers' tractor march or not on the Delhi Police which held several rounds of discussion with union leaders on the issue of the tractor march.

Farmers, as they have been preparing for long, plan to enter the Capital on that day displaying their tableaux of tractors belonging to different states. But Delhi Police initially did not agree to allow them to enter the Capital apprehending disruption in law and order situation. Instead, the farmers were asked to hold their tractor march on the Kundli border, which the union leaders didn't accept and remained stuck to their plan of holding the march on the Outer Ring Road.

On Friday, the Delhi Police proposed a route map for the tractor march on which discussions were held on Saturday following which farmers have been allowed to take their march up to 100km inside Delhi.