Farmers' Republic Day tractor march in Delhi allowed, Unions urge for peace
After days of deliberations between farmers' unions and the Delhi Police, the proposed tractor rally by farmers on the occasion of Republic Day has been allowed by the police on Saturday. Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.
The tractor march on Republic Day was planned for a long time but it hit a roadblock after the Centre approached the Supreme Court through Delhi Police against the march, claiming that it would dishonour country's pride if protesters attempt to disrupt Republic Day parade. The unions said that they would not disrupt the Republic Day parade.
Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today
The Supreme Court left the decision on whether to allow farmers' tractor march or not on the Delhi Police which held several rounds of discussion with union leaders on the issue of the tractor march.
Farmers, as they have been preparing for long, plan to enter the Capital on that day displaying their tableaux of tractors belonging to different states. But Delhi Police initially did not agree to allow them to enter the Capital apprehending disruption in law and order situation. Instead, the farmers were asked to hold their tractor march on the Kundli border, which the union leaders didn't accept and remained stuck to their plan of holding the march on the Outer Ring Road.
On Friday, the Delhi Police proposed a route map for the tractor march on which discussions were held on Saturday following which farmers have been allowed to take their march up to 100km inside Delhi.
'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav
Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade
Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification
- The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA
- The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day
- In an unprecedented initiative, the Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form for the first time on February 1, 2021.
Key role for Shashi Tharoor as Kerala Congress gets into poll mode
- Announcing Tharoor’s elevation, state election committee head Oommen Chandy said he will tour the state extensively and meet a cross-section of people including youngsters before preparing a manifesto.
Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws issue
Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states
'You can't teach dignity': Derek O'Brien tweets after Mamata objected to slogans
Kerala prepares action plan for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe
- The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
Akbar reiterates Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false
UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt
'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event
