Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. Police officers did not share details of the proposed route but earlier the farmers had been told to take out the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on the periphery of the capital.
The farmer groups confirmed they had received a proposal from the police but said they would respond only after holding a meeting on Saturday. They had planned the rally on the Outer Ring Road and had assured the police that it will be completely peaceful and that the protesters will not try to reach other areas in the city.
Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi.
Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally. Talks are being held daily since January 18. Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.
Darshan Pal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who is also the president of the Krantikari Kisaan Union, Punjab, said the officers have proposed a “road map” to the farm leaders. “We will give our reply to their proposal after holding a meeting of the farm unions tomorrow,” Pal said.
On talks with the government, the farmer leader said, “The deadlock continued as the government came with the proposal to suspend these laws for 18 months, while the farmers demanded the repeal of the laws,” he said.
A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said they are waiting for the farmer’s response and the future course of action would be decided accordingly.
Meanwhile after the 11th round of meeting between the farmers and the government, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government has told them that it will stick to its initial proposal. “They said if the farmers agree to it there can be further talks between the government and the farmers. We have told them that we will respond to the offer made,” he said outside Vigyan Bhawan.
The farmers said that the date of next meeting with the government has not been decided yet.
At the Singhu, Tikri and other borders where the farmers are camping, protests remained peaceful throughout the day even as police maintained adequate deployment. The farmers at Singhu border spent the day mostly marching, shouting slogans against the farm laws, delivering speeches from the stage, and cooking and distributing food at langars.
In the afternoon, however, there was some ruckus near Vigyan Bhawan when a group of farmers heading to the meeting venue in a car alleged that they were stopped by the police and the rear windshield of their car was broken by policemen.
Police officials said that every vehicle carrying farmers, coming to Vigyan Bhawan from Singhu Border, is escorted the police.
Senior officials said they did not have any information about the vehicle joining the police escort and it was therefore stopped before Vigyan Bhawan. “On this, the farmers in the car got agitated and themselves damaged the car using a baton. There was no police action in this incident,” a senior officer said, who wished not to be named.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ghanshyam Bansal said situation at Singhu Border on Friday remained peaceful as farmers continued their agitation. “We had sufficient deployment in place and the situation is being continuously monitored,” he said.
Talks break down, govt tells unions it won't accept demand to repeal laws
Congress to elect new president by June
CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
The patriot whose legend lives on...
Record 3 billion days of work generated but women's share shrinks
BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti
Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar
Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated
Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
Uttarakhand accepts saints' request for burial land to check jal samadhi
Ahead of PM Modi's Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA
The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court
The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Uttarakhand CM announces ₹1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids
The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review
Cong wants JPC to probe 'security breach'
