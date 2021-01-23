IND USA
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
india news

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi. Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally.
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:27 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. Police officers did not share details of the proposed route but earlier the farmers had been told to take out the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on the periphery of the capital.

The farmer groups confirmed they had received a proposal from the police but said they would respond only after holding a meeting on Saturday. They had planned the rally on the Outer Ring Road and had assured the police that it will be completely peaceful and that the protesters will not try to reach other areas in the city.

Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi.

Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally. Talks are being held daily since January 18. Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.

Darshan Pal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who is also the president of the Krantikari Kisaan Union, Punjab, said the officers have proposed a “road map” to the farm leaders. “We will give our reply to their proposal after holding a meeting of the farm unions tomorrow,” Pal said.

On talks with the government, the farmer leader said, “The deadlock continued as the government came with the proposal to suspend these laws for 18 months, while the farmers demanded the repeal of the laws,” he said.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said they are waiting for the farmer’s response and the future course of action would be decided accordingly.

Meanwhile after the 11th round of meeting between the farmers and the government, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government has told them that it will stick to its initial proposal. “They said if the farmers agree to it there can be further talks between the government and the farmers. We have told them that we will respond to the offer made,” he said outside Vigyan Bhawan.

The farmers said that the date of next meeting with the government has not been decided yet.

At the Singhu, Tikri and other borders where the farmers are camping, protests remained peaceful throughout the day even as police maintained adequate deployment. The farmers at Singhu border spent the day mostly marching, shouting slogans against the farm laws, delivering speeches from the stage, and cooking and distributing food at langars.

In the afternoon, however, there was some ruckus near Vigyan Bhawan when a group of farmers heading to the meeting venue in a car alleged that they were stopped by the police and the rear windshield of their car was broken by policemen.

Police officials said that every vehicle carrying farmers, coming to Vigyan Bhawan from Singhu Border, is escorted the police.

Senior officials said they did not have any information about the vehicle joining the police escort and it was therefore stopped before Vigyan Bhawan. “On this, the farmers in the car got agitated and themselves damaged the car using a baton. There was no police action in this incident,” a senior officer said, who wished not to be named.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ghanshyam Bansal said situation at Singhu Border on Friday remained peaceful as farmers continued their agitation. “We had sufficient deployment in place and the situation is being continuously monitored,” he said.

The farm unions stressed that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.(PTI)
india news

Talks break down, govt tells unions it won’t accept demand to repeal laws

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The farmers, who have rigidly called for either a repeal of the laws or nothing, on Friday vowed to intensify their agitation — the biggest the Modi government has faced so far, and one that has seen tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana camping on the Capital’s borders for 57 days.
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
india news

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi. Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally.
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot whose legend lives on...

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:19 AM IST
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development.
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
india news

BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 AM IST
She admitted that the alliance between her People’s Democratic Party and the BJP was her father’s idea.
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:56 AM IST
  • Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
  • Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
india news

Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The decision was taken by the state government during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the CM house.
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
HT Image
india news

Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, on Friday stepped up its attack on the chat transcripts between journalist Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into what it called a breach of national security
