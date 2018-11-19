Farmers to get Israeli banana plants sent by Rahul Gandhi as Smriti Irani visits Amethi

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned in wooing the masses of both Amethi and adjoining Rae Bareli, the two VIP Lok Sabha constituencies of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who had sent saris for women in Amethi on Diwali, is visiting Amethi on Monday along with half a dozen ministers, including a Union minister and five ministers of Yogi Adityanath government, to dedicate schemes and projects worth over Rs 80 crores, according to BJP leaders. Monday is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the grandmother of the Congress chief.

Around the time when the textile minister will be in Amethi, Congress leaders would be busy distributing special Grand Nain G9 variety of banana plants to the farmers. These high yielding banana plants were sent by Congress chief for farmers of his constituency.

“These plants of Israeli origin are known for high yield and can be harvested within a year from the date of plantation. They are delicious to eat and can be preserved for long as compared to other regular native varieties,” said Congress leader Nadeem Ashraf.

“The plants are being distributed among farmers so that they can get high yield at lower cost increases and even double their income,” he said, wondering if Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2020.

“Unlike the BJP which publicises whatever little they do, for the Congress leadership Amethi and Rae Bareli are like home. And naturally when you do something for your family you don’t advertise,” he said.

With winter setting in, both the BJP and the Congress are planning blanket distribution exercise in both Amethi and Rae Bareli. While the Congress has been holding such camps for years, the BJP, a recent entrant, is expected to queer the pitch by holding its own camps now.

BJP leader Govind Singh says Irani has been regularly doing things for people. “In elections, promises are made. Few care to remember them after elections. Smriti ji lost but showed she values her words. The choice before people is clear,” he says.

The ministers accompanying Irani to Amethi on Monday include deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Vijay Sampla, UP ministers Shrikant Sharma, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mohsin Raza, Suresh Pasi. Irani and the ministers are scheduled to distribute tricycles and other equipments to the handicapped, dedicate two primary health care centres, a power station and a district development office. Also foundation stone will laid for road projects worth several crores, 4 ITIs and 200 handpumps.

Soon, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh too are expected in Amethi to dedicate several road projects and inaugurate a hospital and a trauma centre.

