Another round of Smriti Irani’s Amethi push on Nov 19

After her Diwali sari gift for women in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Union textile minister Smriti Irani is set to arrive with half a dozen ministers and projects to build on her association with Amethi on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister, will accompany Irani to dedicate road projects worth several crores for Amethi. BJP claims the road network in Amethi is in a mess and the party plans to convey its intent at nurturing this Congress bastion.

Irrigation minister Dharampal Singh will be there as well for dedicating a dam at Pipri village where the villagers had threatened to boycott the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to highlight their village frequently getting inundated by the Gomti waters.

Irani had promised a dam in 2014 Lok Sabha polls which she lost and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the party plans to tell the people it has ‘delivered’ despite losing the elections.

“The Congress merely engaged in emotional blackmail of the Amethi residents all these years. The BJP is now showing what commitment is. A leader is working for people despite losing while the winner is just engaged in word war,” says Amethi BJP chief Uma Shankar Pandey.

Inauguration of two primary health centres (PHCs) is also scheduled along with a job fair (‘rozgar mela’) where the youths of the district will be given job offers as per their qualification.

Skill development minister Suresh Pasi, who is also the local MLA from Jagdishpur assembly segment of Amethi, Mohsin Raza, the lone Muslim face of the Yogi Adityanath government and Amethi in-charge, will be there as well to showcase the BJP’s push. Irani is also scheduled to distribute equipments to about 15000 differently abled people of the district.

This high profile visit of hers would be followed by another bigger one soon when Irani dedicates a trauma centre and a 200 bed hospital for Amethi. “UP’s health minister Siddharth Nath Singh who won’t be able to make it to Amethi on Monday due to prior commitments would arrive here to dedicate the hospital to Amethi soon,” a BJP leader told HT.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari is expected soon as well to unveil some national highway projects for the region.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:20 IST