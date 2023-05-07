Home / India News / ‘What prevents them?’: Farooq Abdullah questions delay in holding Assembly polls in J&K

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2023 04:59 PM IST

The National Conference leader earlier praised the decision of the EC to hold panchayat polls in J&K. He said that the process would bring “basic democracy.”

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday raised questions as to why there was a delay in holding Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah(PTI)
Citing a statement made by BJP chief Ravinder Raina in Anantnag earlier this week Abdullah said, “Now if they (BJP) are so sure of winning, what prevents them from testing the electoral waters.”

“…if they want to hold panchayat elections and hold other elections in J and K, why not the general elections to the Assembly… After all, we are living in a democratic country, and for so many years we haven't had an elected government,” Abdullah told PTI.

Earlier this week, BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina said that there were chances of his party winning more than 50 seats in the Assembly elections and forming the government.

On being asked if the situation was conducive for holding elections in the UT Abdullah smiled and answered, “That is a million dollar question and a million dollar question is very difficult to answer.”

"Finally, it rests with the Election Commission. We made a representation and opposition parties have also pressed for holding elections… It is now up to them to decide," he added.

The National Conference leader earlier praised the decision of the Election Commission to hold panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the process would bring “basic democracy.”

"It's good at least something is being done, Panchayat elections will be conducted. Pradhans will be elected and that will bring basic democracy," Abdullah had said in a press briefing.

"We will fight every election but we won't beg in front of them [Centre] that they should conduct elections," Abdullah added.

Meanwhile, the elections in the UT have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)
jammu and kashmir farooq abdullah assembly elections bjp national conference
