Farooq calls on leaders to unite for quick release of all detainees

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:07 IST

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called on all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to unite in demanding the shifting and ultimate release of hundreds of people detained in August when the region was divested of its special status and statehood.

“Before we allow politics to divide us, I appeal to all political leaders in the state to unite behind the call to the Union government to bring back all detainees from Jammu & Kashmir from prisons outside the state pending their release. While we would like to see them all released as soon as possible, pending that they should be shifted...”, said Abdullah, who was released from detention on Friday.

Abdullah, 82, was among those detained in August along with two other former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who remain under detention. A communications blackout and a lockdown were also imposed in Kashmir to prevent protests against changes to Jammu & Kashmir’s constitutional status in August.

Abdullah, a member of Parliament, said he has consciously avoided making any political statements since his release. “While I believe a free and frank exchange of political views is essential so that we can take stock of the momentous changes that J&K has seen after 5th August 2019, we are still some way away from an environment where such political discourse will be possible. This is especially so considering the number of people detained in August last year who remain in jails outside J&K, “ said Abdullah in a statement.

Abdullah said he was acutely aware that compared to hundreds of Kashmiris he has been far more fortunate. “I was detained at home and my family had access to me. Yesterday [Saturday] when I went to meet my son, Omar, also detained under the Public Safety Act, I had to travel a kilometre from my home to be able to see him. For families of most of the detainees meeting their loved ones is not nearly as easy.”