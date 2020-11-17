e-paper
Home / India News / Farooq, Omar Abdullah in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for Covid-19

Farooq, Omar Abdullah in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for Covid-19

The announcement was made by Omar Abdullah on Twitter, saying doctors had advised them self-isolation for a week, before undergoing a precautionary COVID test.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (L) along with his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah after a meeting with political leaders in Srinagar on October 15, 2020.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (L) along with his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah after a meeting with political leaders in Srinagar on October 15, 2020.(AFP)
         

National Conference (NC) leaders and father-son duo Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah went into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for Covid-19.

“My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test,” the NC vice-president said in a tweet.

