Home / India News / Father of Kannada singer Ananya Bhat held for murder of ex-school principal in Mysuru

Father of Kannada singer Ananya Bhat held for murder of ex-school principal in Mysuru

The accused allegedly hire two killers to eliminate the victim which they claimed was harassing them.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The Mysuru Police cracked the murder case in just over a month.
The Mysuru Police cracked the murder case in just over a month. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

The Mysuru police on Wednesday said that they have cracked the murder mystery of retired school principal Parashiva Murthy who was killed on September 20 at Nivedita Nagar in the city.

N Prakasha Gowda DCP (Law and Order), said that Vishwanth Bhat, father of well know Kannada singer Ananya Bhat has been arrested along with four others for the murder.

According to the police, 64-year-old Murthy was working as a secretary at Vishwa Chetana Sanskrit Patashala (school) at N R Mohalla after his retirement as a school principal. Murthy was allegedly harassing the teaching staff at the Sanskrit College and used to demand a cut from their salaries as well as government grants. Fed up with his alleged constant harassment, Vishwanath Bhat along with two other Sanskrit teachers decided to hire two contract killers Nagesh and Niranjan.

The alleged killers agreed to kill Murthy for a sum of Rs 7 lakh, Gowda said.

Murthy was found dead with multiple stab injuries at his home on September 20.

“Since Murthy was also involved in money lending and other activities, it took us time to crack the case, but finally when we interrogated all associated with him, we were able to unravel it,” the police officer said. A sum of Rs 55,000 and five vehicles have been recovered from those arrested.

Ananya Bhat in a statement said that she is estranged from her father and she did not have much information about the alleged crime.

