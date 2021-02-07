Father of Navy sailor killed in Palghar demands justice
The father of the 27-year-old Navy official who succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being set on fire by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar has sought justice for his son.
"I want justice for my son. That's the message I want to get across via media. He gave a statement before dying that he was kidnapped and imprisoned for three days, being made an object of ransom. He was then brought to Palghar and burnt to death," said Mithilesh Dubey, father of Suraj Kumar Dubey.
On Saturday, Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palghar said that Dubey who was abducted outside Chennai airport on January 31 was taken to the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar and set on fire.
"The abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh to release him, but the demand was not fulfilled by the family of the Navy official. Enraged at this, the kidnappers set the man on fire and left him to die in the jungle," Shinde said.
Shinde further said that Dubey was found with burn injuries in the jungles of Palghar on Friday after which he was rushed to a hospital in Dahanu where his condition deteriorated.
"He was then moved to INS Ashwini where he succumbed to his injuries," he added.
Maharashtra police have registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM to hold 'historic' rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad on February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father of Navy sailor killed in Palghar demands justice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief, anger as Valley gets back 4G net after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC judge hails Modi as ‘most loved Prime Minister’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter India’s public policy head resigns
- People familiar with the matter stated that Kaul quit the microblogging website in the first week of January, and will continue with the company until the end of March to help the transition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US vice president's niece voices support for stir again
- “Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India,” Harris said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US panel urges India to allow peaceful protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic snarls across states as farmers block key highways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox