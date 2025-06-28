Father of RG Kar victim reacts to Kolkata law student gangrape: ‘Govt role in this’

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim has spoken out on the gangrape of a law student inside South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area, expressing anger over repeated crimes against women in the city under All India Trinmool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal. In this combo of three pictures, the accused who were arrested in connection with the alleged 'gang-rape' of a first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata, being produced at a city court, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025.(PTI)

“Such incidents are happening again and again. After what happened with my daughter, many people came out on the streets in protest. Even after that, such incidents continue to occur,” he told ANI news agency.

The father of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital last year blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for the recurring crimes against women.

“People inside the college are committing such incidents. The government has a significant role in this, which is why all these incidents are happening. All three people arrested are from the TMC, so this political party should ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The accused should be severely punished,” he added.

The government-run law college's case came to light on Friday, when the Kolkata police said they have arrested the accused after the first-year student's FIR. According to police, she was allegedly gangraped inside her law college between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

All three accused — Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) — are either former students or staffers of the same college.

Police said Mishra and Ahmed were arrested from near Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata on Thursday, while Mukhopadhyay was picked up from his home later that night. Their mobile phones have also been seized. The accused were produced before a court with a request for police custody to continue the investigation.

Political firestorm in West Bengal

The incident has sparked political tension, with the BJP saying that “TMC stands for Terror, Molester and Corruption.”

In response, TMC leader Shashi Panja, said, “The BJP cannot even think the way Kolkata police swung into action. They started maligning since such swift action is missing in the BJP-ruled states. If they want to be in Bengal as a responsible Opposition, then they have to behave responsibly.”

He added, “There was an immediate postmortem and dissection to look at the names and the religion. You have to condemn the incident. You are now trying to show photographs. Trinamool Congress Student wing is not teaching the students to rape. The police took immediate action, and within 12 hours of the complaint, three people were caught. They are in custody, and the investigation is on.”