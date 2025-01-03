‘Feel like laughing’: AAP hits out at PM Narendra Modi's ‘AAPada for Delhi’ jibe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘AAPada for Delhi’ jibe at the party ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (HT File Photo)

“Such statements do not suit a PM. In the past 10 years, the central government has half of Delhi and we have the other half. We have worked to improve sewage system, water supply, electricity,” Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI.

“I want to ask what did the central government do for Delhi? Businessmen are getting extortion calls, and people are being murdered in broad daylight. The situation is worst in Delhi now and BJP's central government is responsible for this,” the AAP leader added.

In another interaction, Bharadwaj told ANI,"I feel like laughing when the PM talks about the education system in Delhi...Today, many big people from across the world come to Delhi to see the schools here. I would also invite PM Modi to come and see the govt schools and decide if work has been done or not. It is unfortunate that he is saying this from a big stage."

PM Modi's attacks on AAP



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, calling it an ‘aapda’ (disaster) for Delhi.

Addressing people after launching a slew of infrastructure projects in the national capital, including in housing and education sectors, PM Modi hit out at the AAP-led city government and said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.

“On the one hand, the Centre is making a lot of efforts; on the other, the Union Territory government stands for brazen lies,” Modi said, accusing the AAP government of committing corruption in a host of sectors ranging from school education to fighting pollution and the liquor trade.

With assembly elections set to be held in the city next month, the prime minister said Delhi had launched a war on this "aapda (disaster)" and decided to get rid of it.

Giving a call for AAP's defeat, Modi raised the slogan, "'Aapda' ko nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (we will not tolerate 'aapda', we will remove it)."

"This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people's welfare. Therefore, 'aapda' has to be removed and the BJP brought in," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

