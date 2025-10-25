Fight after party, woman on car bonnet, and speed that could kill: Mumbai man arrested for endangering life of ‘friend’

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s western suburbs for allegedly driving with a woman on the bonnet of his car following an argument, leading to her falling and sustaining injuries, police said on Saturday. The man was arrested (HT_PRINT)

The incident took place in Borivali West on Thursday. The accused, identified as Vinit Ghiya, has been charged with rash driving and assaulting a woman, an official said.

According to police, Ghiya and the victim, a spa employee, were friends and had gone partying at a pub earlier that evening, news agency PTI reported.

What happened? After the party ended around 6 am, Ghiya, who was dropping his friends home, offered to drop the woman as well. However, after dropping off his friends, an argument broke out between the two when the woman’s phone rang and Ghiya allegedly snatched it, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The woman told police that Ghiya abused and assaulted her during the altercation.

While returning home, the two got into a heated argument inside the car. During the altercation, Ghiya allegedly snatched the woman’s phone, prompting her to step out and sit on the bonnet.

Despite this, Ghiya reportedly drove the car at high speed while the woman was still on the bonnet, causing her to fall onto the road. He then went away from the spot.

More details of the case Both were said to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Locals rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital.

Ghiya was later arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody, the official added.

The police accessed the CCTV footage, and found Dhiya and arrested him. He will remain in custody till Sunday.