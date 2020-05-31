Fight against Covid-19 is being powered by citizen’s innovative spirit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the spirit of innovation among Indians during his 65th Mann Ki Baat radio programme and said it is helping the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“One more thing, which has touched my mind, is innovation in this hour of crisis. All the countrymen from villages to cities, from our small traders to startups, our labs are inventing new ways, innovating in the fight against corona,” he said on Mann Ki Baat programme.

“In addition to the will to change any situation, a lot depends on innovation. Thousands of years of mankind’s journey have reached such a modern era by continuous, innovation, therefore, these special innovations are also a great foundation for our victory over this epidemic,” he said.

PM Modi gave the “very interesting” example of Rajendra Yadav from Nashik in Maharashtra.

He said Yadav, a farmer in Satna, has built a sanitation machine by connecting it to his tractor to save his village from coronavirus infection. “And this innovative machine is working very effectively,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat address came on the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

His address came a day after the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

PM Modi also said people have to be more cautious after a major chunk of the economy has been opened up.

“With all the precautions, aeroplanes have started flying and the industry has started running gradually, meaning a large part of the economy has opened up. In such a situation, we need to be more vigilant,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

“There should be a rule of two yards and people should use masks and as far as possible, stay inside. You must follow all these things and there should not be any slop in it,” he said.

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the infections. The lockdown was later extended thrice till May 31.

India recorded more than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day for the first time as the tally surged to 182,143 and death toll stood at 5,164, according to the Union health ministry.

Data showed there were 8,380 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from Saturday’s 7,964, and 193 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths went down from 265 reported on Saturday, a day before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown was scheduled to end.