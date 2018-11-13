Fight continues for Faridkot Maharaja’s Rs 20,000 crore inheritance

Even five years after a court declared Faridkot’s erstwhile Maharaja Sir Harinder Singh Brar’s will — which had entrusted Maharwal Khewaji Trust to take care of the property — as forged, the fight continues for inheritance of the riches estimated to be worth Rs 20,000 crore.

On July 25, 2013, Chandigarh chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Rajnish Kumar Sharma had nullified the will, paving the way for maharaja’s daughters Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur to inherit his Rs 20,000-crore property by virtue of the Hindu Succession Act.

The 23-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the Maharaja is considered as one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region.

Now, the matter is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which the trust through its chairperson Deepinder Kaur (she died on Sunday), had challenged the order to declare the will null and void. While her elder sister Amrit Kaur has moved high court saying that as per the law of primogeniture — applicable to princely families, the eldest surviving male in the family inherits the property — she should be inheriting the entire property. Another appeal has been filed by Amarinder Singh Brar, grandson of Kanwar Manjitinder Singh, younger brother of the Maharaja.

All the appeals are listed for hearing of arguments on November 21.

Amarinder Singh said, " As per the law of primogeniture, my grandfather was the eldest surviving member. He was represented by my father Bharatinder Singh Brar. Thus, we are entitled to inherit the assets and the property.”

"Deepinder Kaur was the chairperson of the trust and she maintained that the will is genuine. Nothing much changes as, now, her son, Jaichand, who is currently the vice-chairperson of the trust, should become the chairperson and contest the case," said advocate Vivek Bhandari, counsel for Amarinder Singh.

Manjit Singh Khaira, counsel for Amrit Kaur, said, "The case will go on as it is against the trust. Whosoever becomes the chairperson of the trust will contest. In individual capacity, Deepinder’s daughter and son are legal heir and can stake claim. But we will have to wait till November 21 when the case comes up for hearing."

Players in legal tangle

Sir Harinder Singh Brar, crowned at the age of three in 1918, was the last ruler of the Faridkot estate and was married to Narinder Kaur. They had three daughters, Amrit Kaur, Deepinder Kaur and Maheep Inder Kaur and a son, Harmohinder Singh.

When his son died in a road accident in 1981, the Maharaja went into depression and the will (as being claimed) was executed 7-8 months later, entrusting the trust to take care of properties. While Maharaja’s wife and mother (alive then) were in the dark, Deepinder Kaur and Mahip Inder Kaur were appointed trust’s chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively.

Maheep Inder, a spinster, died in Shimla in 2001 under mysterious circumstances. Eldest daughter, Amrit Kaur, had married against Maharaja’s wishes and he disinherited her. The will came to light after the Maharaja’s death in 1989.

Amrit Kaur, married to a retired police officer is settled in Chandigarh and had filed a civil suit, challenging the will. Her contention was that her father could not have legally bequeathed his entire estate to the trust because it was ancestral property governed by the law applying to the Hindu joint family.

She also questioned the authenticity of the will arguing, "Maharaja was not in a fit state of mind and the will was created under influence and pressure. It was exclusion of his (Maharaja’s) wife Narinder Kaur and mother Mohinder Kaur that raised suspicion."

Through the suit she said, "Appointment of all the employees, irrespective of their class and designation, as trustees strengthened the suspicion. Will is invalid, as one of the attesting witness, namely, Brijinder Singh Brar, is a beneficiary himself."

What is at stake

The property includes heritage buildings and prime land in four states (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana), besides Chandigarh

Rajmahal, Faridkot: Spread over 14 acres, it was constructed in 1885 as the royal residence. Now, a 150-bed charitable hospital stands on a portion of the palace grounds.

Qila Mubarak: Built by Raja Mokulsi and reconstructed by Raja Hamir Singh in around 1775, it is spread over 10 acres. The present main building was built around 1890.

Faridkot House, New Delhi: Located on a huge piece of prime land on Copernicus Marg, it is currently leased out to Central government at a monthly rent of Rs 17.50 lakh. Valued at ₹Rs 1,200 crore nine years ago. Also, there is one more property in posh Diplomatic Enclave.

Manimajra Fort, Chandigarh: Spread over four acres, it is at least 350-year-old. The city administration had planned to develop the fort as a tourist destination. Decision deferred due to the legal battle.

Faridkot House, Mashobra (Shimla): A 260 bigha estate, it had five residences, three of which, including the Sherwood House, were destroyed in a fire.

18 vintage cars: A 1929 model Royal Royce, 1929 model Graham, 1940 model Bentley, Jaguar, Daimler, Packard among others and all of them in working condition.

Aerodrome, Faridkot: Used by the civil administration and army, it is spread over 200 acres.

Gold and jewels: Valued at ₹1,000 crore, these are in Standard Chartered Bank custody in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 16:20 IST