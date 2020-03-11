‘Filled with gratitude’: Jyotiraditya caps new day with heartfelt thanks to ‘BJP elders’

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:42 IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia took time out on a hectic day that marked his transition to the Bharatiya Janata Party by thanking all the saffron party leaders who welcomed and whished him a glorious future.

Scindia said he was moved by the good wishes received from the BJP elders for joining the party.

“The affinity with which all the elders of @BJP4India have wished me well for joining the family and welcomed me, it has filled me with gratitude. Thank you to you all from the bottom of my heart,” Scindia tweeted.

Scindia had earlier today joined the BJP within 24 hours of quitting the Congress party in a brief ceremony at the BJP headquarters and said that he had taken a new decision on March 10, 2020, the 75th birth anniversary of my father-- late Mahavrao Scindia. He added that he was not able to accomplish his dream in Congress.

Scindia was later also nominated as one of the BJP candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh that go to the polls later this month.

His nomination was confirmed by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier welcomed his induction into the party.

“Welcome Maharaj, Shivraj is with you,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted. Jyotiraditya responded by saying “he will always be with him in the development and growth of Madhya Pradesh”.

He also sent an individual message of thanks to other BJP leaders including his aunt Vasundhara Raje Scindhia, former chief minister of Rajasthan and Ram Madhav.

“Hearty welcome @JM_Scindia into BJP family. Used to translate his grandmother’s speeches in AP; watched with respect politics of dignity n grace of his father; working with his aunts. All of them established leaders in their own right. Glad we wl now hv @JM_Scindia also with us,” Ram Madhav had tweeted.

Earlier Jyotiraditya’s two aunts, both BJP leaders, Vasundhra Raje Scindia and Yashodhara Raje Scindia had extended their warm welcome to their nephew in the party.