Film on PM Modi's childhood to be screened as part of Bihar BJP poll campaign

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has sent out 243 vans, one of each assembly segment, with large screens to show ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ (Come, let's live life!), a movie based on the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to “make the public realise the true purpose of politics being service". BJP sends out 243 vehicles, one of each segment of Bihar assembly.(X/@BJP4Bihar)

The JDU-BJP alliance led by Nitish Kumar is hoping to retain power in the state election due in October-November.

The Bihar BJP X handle shared details of the flag-off of these ‘Seva Rath’ vehicles as part of its celebration of PM Modi turning 75 as ‘Fortnight of Service’, from Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

“In the coming days, these raths will go to every village, every street, and every neighborhood in Bihar, making the public realise that the true purpose of politics is not just power, but service to society and bringing change to the last person,” the BJP handle posted on X.

“The film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ based on the inspirational childhood and struggles of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will also be screened in all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar. This film will teach every citizen that one who chooses the path of service, struggle, and resolve despite facing hardships is the true servant of society,” it added, in Hindi.

The party claimed its campaign will “infuse new thinking and new energy into society”.

The short film is about a boy called Narendra or Naru in post-independence Vadnagar, Gujarat, where Modi spent his childhood. Its synopsis says the boy is inspired by Swami Vivekananda's quote, 'Only those who live for others, actually live.

PM Modi was recently in Bihar for campaign events where he accused the Opposition RJD and Congress of supporting infiltration.