Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra arrested for trying to run over wife with car

Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra - accused of trying to run over his wife last week - was arrested on Thursday night in Mumbai. He has been booked on charges of attempted murder. The film producer was caught on camera trying to ram the car into his wife. The CCTV footage of the incident had sparked huge outrage, also leading to the police action against Mishra. As per Yasmeen (35) - who has suffered injuries to her leg - Mishra attempted to ram the vehicle when she caught him with a model in the car.

"A complaint was then filed by her, as she accused her husband of adultery and deliberately trying to run his car over her while escaping from the spot,” said an officer from the Amboli police station, HT had reported earlier. In a fresh update from police, inspector Bandopant Bansode of the Amboli police station said that "he was arrested late last night on the charges of attempt to murder", hours after he was detained.

Mishra has been associated with films like Dehati Disco, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai as the co-producer.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

The incident - which was captured on CCTV footage - took place on October 19 in the parking lot of Samukh Heights, opposite Heera Panna mall in Oshiwara, as per the details shared with police. Yasmeen has told the cops that Mishra had been seeing the model since February, and it had led to many confrontations earlier between the husband and wife.

“Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered a case against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are trying to trace the accused,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, had earlier said.

