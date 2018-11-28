Finally, the cat is out of the bag, says CPI(M) on J&K governor’s assembly dissolution remark

The CPI(M) said Tuesday Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s comments on the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the apprehensions of the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was desperately trying to impose its government in the state by hook or crook.

“The statement of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Gwalior that Sajad Lone would have become chief minister of the state had he sought the opinion of New Delhi before dissolving the legislative assembly confirms the apprehensions of the people that BJP was trying desperately to impose its govt on Jammu and Kashmir by hook or cook”, the J&K CPI(M) said in a statement here.

The CPI(M) had been saying it from Day I that the BJP-led Centre’s intentions for keeping the assembly in suspended animation were not clear and finally the cat is out of the bag, the statement said.

They were trying to encourage defections and indulge in horse-trading to form a government in the state. Now, the nominee of the Centre, the governor has himself blown the lid off, it added. Addressing a function in Gwalior on Saturday, the governor had purportedly said he dissolved the state assembly as he did not want to go down in history as a “dishonest man”.

Malik had abruptly dissolved the J&K Assembly last week after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of the rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference, led by Lone, which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The CPI(M) said now everything was clear before the people of the state and the country what actually the BJP wanted to do in J&K. “People of Jammu and Kashmir state have always rejected the divisive designs of communal forces and will do the same in the future”, it added.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 07:36 IST