'Was fine at night, did not wake up': Police probe singer-actor Prashant Tamang's death, family suspects no foul play

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday, January 11, at the age of 43, after he reportedly suffered a stroke. Prashant Tamang died days after his 43rd birthday on January 4.

According to Tamang’s close friend, singer Mahesh Sewa, “He (Tamang) passed away this morning around 9am due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago and he was hale and hearty.”

What police said According to police, Prashant Tamang — the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 who rose to fame for the second time as an actor with Paatal Lok 2 — was brought by his wife to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared that he was dead on arrival.

After receiving the call about Tamang’s death, the investigating officer reached the hospital, following which his body was shifted to DDU Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said that the post-mortem is being conducted and that a police team conducted an inspection at Tamang’s address.

The police recorded statements of Tamang’s family members and relatives, who said that they don’t suspect any foul play. The family said that Tamang slept well at night but he didn't wake up in the morning, police said.

Mamata Banerjee on Prashant Tamang’s death Tamang had become a household particularly in West Bengal after his Indian Idol win. Reacting to his death, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee was “saddened” by the tragedy and conveyed her condolences to his family and fans.

“Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal,” she wrote on X.

“I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers."

(With inputs from Paras Singh)