Sat, Sept 13, 2025
FIR over Congress' unit's AI video of PM Modi's mother: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 07:57 pm IST

The case has been registered after a complaint was filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta, ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered by Delhi Police after the Congress' Bihar unit shared an AI-generated "deepfake" video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother on social media platform X, PTI reported.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Congress supporter waves a party flag in Kanyakumari.(PTI)
The complaint was filed on Friday by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta at the North Avenue Police Station. He alleged that the video "maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality and women's dignity".

The case has been registered against unnamed persons under sections 336 (Forgery), 340(2) (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (Defamation) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, the report said.

The Bihar unit of the Congress had shared an AI-generated video of PM Modi's late mother in which "the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar," according to the report.

