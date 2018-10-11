FIR against former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi for alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy

The Assam police has registered a case of alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy against former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, a former minister in his government and a former chief secretary.

The case was filed on a complaint by Guwahati-based Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora on September 25, which alleged that procurement of blankets and yarn for a scheme under the former Congress government flouted rules of the central vigilance commission.

Besides Gogoi ,others named in the FIR include Bismita Gogoi, the former minister of state for textile and handlooms and former chief secretary VK Pipersenia. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

In 2015, at the fag end of Gogoi’s tenure as the chief minister, the state government came up with a Rs 125 crore scheme for distribution of blankets and yarn.

The state was divided into six zones and tenders were floated. However, the complaint, based on information received through RTI documents, alleges that flouting norms, the blankets were not just procured from the firm who was awarded the tender but from five other firms, too, who were technically qualified bidders at the approved lowest rates.

Biren Baruah, the officer in charge of Dispur police station said the case has been registered but they will seek information from the respective departments even while pointing out how more than 8000 cases were pending at the police station.

Bismita Gogoi rubbished the allegations. “All norms were followed,” she said. Pipersenia said “he is not aware of the complaint and it has been a few years when the scheme and the tenders were issued.” Tarun Gogoi, meanwhile, could not be contacted.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 21:13 IST