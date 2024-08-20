An FIR has been registered in Kengeri against nine people for allegedly harassing, kidnapping a 19-year-old college student and then extorting money from him for a year while allegedly pretending to be affiliated with Mohammed Nalapad, state youth Congress president, a police officer said. FIR filed against 9 for kidnapping, extorting from college student

Kengeri police inspector Sanjiv Gowda said the matter began last year when the victim, identified as Jeevel Jain, a BBA student, had reportedly borrowed ₹3 lakh from Ayush Srinivas for an event. He said: “The situation escalated when the group led by Ayush Srinivas, who claimed ties to Mohammed Nalapad, the state youth Congress president, coerced Jeevan into a betting scheme and later kidnapped him and forced him to strip while filming a nude video.”

“The group threatened to release the footage unless he paid additional amounts. Despite paying ₹6 lakh to the group, Jain continued to be harassed for ₹10 lakh and was even threatened violence,” he said.

He said that Jeevan was also reportedly summoned to a hotel last week where he was assaulted. He then filed a complaint accusing nine people of kidnapping, extortion, and harassment on Saturday.

Gowda said: “We received the victim’s complaint on Saturday and have booked the accused under IPC sections including 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 34 (Acts Done by Several Persons in Furtherance of Common Intention), 504 (Intentional Insult with Intent to Provoke Breach of Peace), 384 (Extortion by Force), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), 342 (Wrongful Confinement), and 363 (Kidnapping).”

“The accused have since gone into hiding, and a team has been formed to apprehend them. Their alleged political connections will be clarified once they are arrested,” he added.