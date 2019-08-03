e-paper
FIR registered against man for giving instant talaq in Uttarakhand

This was the first-ever case registered after the enactment of the law criminalising “triple talaq”.

Aug 03, 2019 09:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dehradun
Instant triple talaq among Muslims has been criminalised. It now attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.
Instant triple talaq among Muslims has been criminalised. It now attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (AP Photo)
         

In a first-ever case registered in Uttarakhand after the enactment of the law criminalising “triple talaq”, the police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife.

“We had received a complaint by a woman contending that her husband, after beating her on July 31, gave her triple talaq. We have registered an FIR against her husband. The investigation is underway,” Nivedita Kukreti, Senior Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 09:47 IST

