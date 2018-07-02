FIR registered against police officer after alleged custodial death in UP’s Bhadohi

A case has been registered against a police officer in connection with an alleged custodial death at the Gopiganj police station in Bhadhoi last month, the Bhadohi SP said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered against Sunil Kumar Verma, the then Station House Officer, Gopiganj, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shachindra Patel.

The case was registered on the complaint of Renu, the daughter of Ramji Mishra, who alleged that her father was beaten up in the police station and died in custody on June 29, the officer said.

Mishra was brought to the police station over a land dispute with his brother.

However, Verma claimed that when Mishra was brought to the police station, he had fainted, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Verma has been sent to the district police lines.

The matter is being probed, the SP said.