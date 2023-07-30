Home / India News / Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Firefighting operations are currently underway and no injuries have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday, prompting authorities to evacuate about 100 patients as a precautionary measure. Fire tenders were rushed to the site after the fire broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug. Firefighting operations are currently underway and no injuries have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad.(Twitter / @ishaniparikh)
A fire broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad.(Twitter / @ishaniparikh)

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out