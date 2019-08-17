Fire breaks out at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders at spot

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

A fire broke out on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday evening. The fire reportedly broke out near the emergency ward of the hospital and patients and staff from one building were evacuated. Patients from nearby wards were also shifted.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services), said that no casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.

Twenty two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the second floor of the PC Block which mainly consists of doctors’ rooms and research labs, Garg said.

The fire fighters have pressed into service a man-lift to carry out a combing operation to check if there are any people inside the affected part of the building.

A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, but the exact reason will be known only after an investigation later, the chief fire officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call from the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 4.50 pm and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain the fire at the premier health institute.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 17:24 IST