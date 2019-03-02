Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Kolkata

A huge fire broke out at garment warehouse in the city on Saturday, a fire brigade official said. No injuries have been reported yet.

“The blaze was reported at around 8.10 a.m. in the Chitpur area,” he said. Dark clouds of smoke was coming out from the area.

Ten fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse it and prevent any further spread to adjacent establishments.

The reason of the fire is not yet known.

