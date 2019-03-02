Today in New Delhi, India
Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Kolkata

Ten fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse it and prevent any further spread to adjacent establishments.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2019 11:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The blaze was reported at around 8.10 a.m. in the Chitpur area(PTI / Representative Image)

A huge fire broke out at garment warehouse in the city on Saturday, a fire brigade official said. No injuries have been reported yet.

“The blaze was reported at around 8.10 a.m. in the Chitpur area,” he said. Dark clouds of smoke was coming out from the area.

Ten fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse it and prevent any further spread to adjacent establishments.

The reason of the fire is not yet known.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 11:39 IST

