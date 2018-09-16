Major fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market, no casualties reported

Fire fighters are desperately trying to contain a blaze in a six storied building with over 400 shops in it in Kolkata’s Canning Street more than six hours after it started early Sunday. Thirty fire engines have been deployed to put out the blaze.

There has been no injury because no one was present when the fire broke out. Bagri Market is a part of Burabazar, Kolkata’s largest trading hub.

“The fire broke out at 2:45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported,” said Kolkata Mayor and fire services minister Sovan Chatterjee.

All floors of the building were in flames but the cause of the fire is not known. Locals alleged that the fire engines were late to reach the site which is extremely congested.

Till 8:30 am fire fighters could enter only till the first floor.

The fire started at ground floor and spread quickly due to huge stock of inflammable articles like perfumes, toiletries. Locals say there are well over 400 shops in the building out of which, about 175 shops deal is pharmaceutical products. There are also jewellery and cosmetics shops in the building.

An occupant of a building opposite the one which caught fire claimed that deodorant cans bursting like crackers soon after the fire started. “Cans flew to the third and fourth floor on the other side of the road,” he said.

Firemen tried to use hydraulic ladders to fight the blaze, but they but a dense network of power and TV cables dangling overhead made their deployment impossible.

“All floors of the building are full of highly inflammable articles. The ladder was of not any use due to the mesh of cables. We are directing jets from the adjacent building. We are now trying to enter the building,” said a fire fighter.

“You can see the situation here. It is extremely congested and people store people even on the pavements impeding movement. The network of overhead cables also prevented the ladders from the used properly,” said mayor Chatterjee.

Twenty fire engines were sent initially to the site of the fire at Canning Street, but as the flames increased ten more fire engines were pressed into service.

“Till 4 am, there was no supply of water. That was a crucial time window when the fire spread,” alleged a representative of the market association.

Police have closed the area for vehicular traffic.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 07:30 IST