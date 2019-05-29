Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at the spot, reported news agency ANI.
A fire broke out on Wednesday at the Rifle Range Road in Kolkata’s Park Circus Twelve fire engines are present on the spot, officials said.
The fire broke out in a bamboo store house, but no one has been injured. “The fire spread quickly as there were inflammable material in the area,” the official said.
