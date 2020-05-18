e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Mazgaon, rescue ops underway

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Mazgaon, rescue ops underway

The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire is said to be confined in two flats on the sixth floor, which has been engulfed in heavy smoke.
The fire is said to be confined in two flats on the sixth floor, which has been engulfed in heavy smoke.(Photo: ANI)
         

A fire broke out in two flats of a residential building named Mumbai’s Mazgaon on Monday. The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire is said to be confined in two flats on the sixth floor, which has been engulfed in heavy smoke.

The incident took place around 12.22 pm on the sixth floor of the seven storey structure and the fire brigade reached the spot around 12.34 pm.

Officials said two people have been rescued and brought to a safe zone.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “Two people were rescued from fifth floor and were brought to a safe zone using the staircase while seven other residents are stranded at a safe location on the seventh floor. Efforts are being made to get them to safety.”

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In