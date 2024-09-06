Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, 9 fire engines at spot

A major fire broke out at Times Tower, a seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday.



The blaze began in the Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel around 6.30 am, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.



The fire brigade has classified it as a level 2 (major) fire and sent nine fire engines and other firefighting vehicles to the scene. There have been no reports of casualties so far, the official added. A major fire broke out at Times Tower, a seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday. (Screengrab)

On December 29, 2017, around 12.30 am, a fire broke out first in 1Above and then spread to Mojo’s Bistro restaurant inside the Kamala Mills compound, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

Altogether 14 people were booked by the Mumbai Police, including the owners of the restaurants and their employees, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, and the mill owners.

The Mumbai sessions court on November 10, 2020, discharged the owners of the Kamala Mills compound -- Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari -- booked in connection with the 2017 inferno.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates