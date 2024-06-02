 Major fire at high rise in Mumbai's Byculla at midnight; several feared stranded | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Major fire at high rise in Mumbai's Byculla at midnight; several feared stranded

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 08:23 AM IST

The fire started in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W) around 11:42 pm

Several people are feared to be stranded on a tall building in south Mumbai's Byculla area after a major fire erupted in the multi-storey tower around midnight, a civic official said.

ted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W)(Representational image)
ted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W)(Representational image)

The fire started in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W) around 11:42 pm, the official said, reported news agency PTI. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The exact number of people stranded due to the fire is not yet known, said the official. There was no report of any injury till the time of report but several people were feared stranded.

As per the report, the fire is confined to the 10th floor flat but smoke filled the entire floor. Some people are stranded on the building's upper floors. An operation to rescue the stranded people is underway, the official said.

At least eight fire tenders and other fire brigade vehicles are at the site of the incident. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance, BEST's power wing, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward staff have been mobilised.

The incident took place six days after six people suffered injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in the city's Dharavi slum. The incident took place around 3:45 am in three-storey and four-storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila.

As per the police officials, the fire had started from a textile unit and was confined to wooden material and furniture.

On May 4, five labourers involved in road concretisation work in Juhu area were injured in a fire that broke out after an earthmover hit the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) pipeline. Five shops were gutted in the blaze before it was doused by fire brigade officials.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Major fire at high rise in Mumbai's Byculla at midnight; several feared stranded
