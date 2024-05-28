Mumbai: 6 people injured after massive fire breaks out in Dharavi

At least six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area during the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident took place around 3:45 am in three-storey and four-storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila. File photo: A general view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai(Representational image)

According to the police, the blaze started from a textile unit in the industrial compound and was confined to wooden material and furniture, among other things.

Following the incident, at least five fire engines and other firefighting vehicles, including water tankers, were rushed to the spot. Along with this, the city police, civic ward staff, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and ambulances also reached the spot.

The police said that the six injured persons were rushed to a nearby civic-run Sion hospital, reported PTI. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Further investigation is underway.

Several reports of fire incidents have come to light in the past few days.

Last week, at least five people were killed and 56 severely injured after a major fire broke out in the industrial area of Dombivli after a boiler blasted at the Amber Chemical Company. Following the incident, huge plumes of smoke were seen as the sound of the explosion reportedly reached as far as 3km away from the blast site.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a massive fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday and spread to two other adjacent buildings, claiming the lives of at least seven babies. While, five other babies are undergoing treatment who have received minor burn injuries.

On Monday evening, a pantograph of a Delhi Metro train caught fire at Rajiv Chowk station due to some external material getting caught between it and the overhead equipment for electrification, the DMRC said in a statement. A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the passengers can be seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones.

(With inputs from PTI)