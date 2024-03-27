 Fire breaks out in AC coach of special Holi train near Bihar's Ara; all passengers safe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out in AC coach of special Holi train near Bihar's Ara; all passengers safe

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:03 AM IST

The train was heading to Mumbai from Danapur. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

A fire broke out in an air conditioned coach of a Holi Special Train at Ara station in Bihar on Tuesday night, reported PTI.

The train was travelling from Danapur to Mumbai.(PTI)
The train was travelling from Danapur to Mumbai.(PTI)

The train was heading to Mumbai from Danapur. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

In a statement, the East Central Railways said that no casualties or injuries were reported.

“A fire broke out in one coach of the Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26,” CRPO, East Central Railways said, according to ANI. “No casualties or injuries have been reported.”

Danapur DRM Jayant Chaudhary told ANI that four to five trains were diverted due to the incident.

"A coach caught fire yesterday. The coach was isolated immediately. The fire was later controlled... There are no casualties because the coach which caught fire did not have any reservations... 4-5 trains may have been diverted..." he told the news agency.

The incident comes days after a massive fire broke out in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station on Friday. No injuries were reported.

In November,a major fire was reported in a sleeper coach of the Clone Humsafar Express during its journey from New Delhi to Darbhanga.

Eight passengers were injured in the incident. The train was operating beyond its capacity due to the Chath festival rush.

