Massive fire erupts in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station

A massive fire broke out in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station. The Mumbai-Gorakhpur train's luggage compartment caught fire. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives. Godan Express catches fire.

Indian Railways statement

According to Indian Railways spokesperson, an incident occurred near Nasik Station. The affected Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach was detached from the train within 20 minutes (from 2:50pm to 3:10pm), and the train resumed its journey promptly.

The spokesperson said that there were no reported injuries to passengers.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation. Prompt action was taken, and the smoke was extinguished within half an hour using fire extinguishers,” the statement added.

Visuals from the spot showed thin flames and smoke rising from the compartments.

