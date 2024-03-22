 Massive fire erupts in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Massive fire erupts in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 06:52 PM IST

Godan Express affected by major fire at Nasik Road railway station

A massive fire broke out in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station. The Mumbai-Gorakhpur train's luggage compartment caught fire. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives.

Godan Express catches fire.
Godan Express catches fire.

Indian Railways statement

According to Indian Railways spokesperson, an incident occurred near Nasik Station. The affected Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach was detached from the train within 20 minutes (from 2:50pm to 3:10pm), and the train resumed its journey promptly.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The spokesperson said that there were no reported injuries to passengers.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation. Prompt action was taken, and the smoke was extinguished within half an hour using fire extinguishers,” the statement added.

Check Godan Express fire video

Visuals from the spot showed thin flames and smoke rising from the compartments.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Massive fire erupts in two bogies of Godan Express at Nasik Road railway station
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On