Fire breaks out in coach of empty train at Tirupati Railway yard in Andhra

A fire broke out in the empty coach of a stationary train at the Tirupati Railway Station yard in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. No casualties have been reported yet.(Representational Image/ Unsplash)

Several teams of firefighters reached the spot and the blaze, which broke out at 2 pm, was brought under control immediately, a Railway official said as per PTI. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The train was identified as the Hisar-Tirupati Special (04717), according to a release by the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone.

The release added that the The fire in the general coach was spotted during the shunting process. Railway staff successfully detached the rest of the coaches from the two trains, thus preventing the spread of the blaze and avoiding further damage, according to ANI.

"Just one coach caught fire around 2 pm. It was controlled very fast. The fire brigade came and controlled it immediately," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The railway zone said that an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, adding that operations at the station were not disrupted due to the incident.

This comes a day after a goods train carrying diesel caught fire in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, disrupting railway operations. Multiple trains, including those scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, were cancelled or delayed.

“Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations,” Southern Railway said in a statement.

They further urged the passengers to check the latest updates before travelling.