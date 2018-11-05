Fire breaks out in 8-storey commercial building at Kolkata’s Park Street

A fire broke out at an eight-storey commercial building at the crowded Park Street area in Kolkata at around 11 am today. Ten fire engines are trying to douse the blaze at Apeejay House.

No casualty has been reported so far, confirmed city Mayor and fire services minister, Sovan Chattopadhyay. “Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

“Locals helped fire-fighters is dousing the blaze,” an eyewitness said. The fire officials are now trying to locate whether anyone is still trapped in the building.

The fire started from the server room of the building at around 11 am, an eyewitness said.

Apeejay House is barely 100 metres away from the Stephen Court building, where a major fire broke out on March 23, 2010 in which 40 people were killed.

