Fire erupts during victory celebrations in Maharashtra's Chandgad, newly elected candidate hurt | Video

A newly elected candidate was injured in a fire during victory celebrations in Chandgad following the Maharashtra assembly election results on Saturday. The fire occurred when women performing an 'aarti' for Shivaji Patil at Mahgaon were caught in a blaze caused by a large amount of gulal falling from a crane onto their 'aarti' plates.(HT Marathi)

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, representing the Chandgad assembly constituency, sustained injuries in the incident.

The fire occurred when women performing an 'aarti' for Shivaji Patil at Mahgaon were caught in a blaze caused by a large amount of gulal falling from a crane onto their 'aarti' plates, according to eyewitnesses cited by PTI.

A video of the incident, now viral, shows a crane releasing a massive amount of gulal into the crowd celebrating the candidate's victory.

The injured individuals have been hospitalised.

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil won the Chandgad assembly election with a margin of 24,134 votes, securing 84,254 votes. He defeated NCP's Nagesh Patil, who received 60,120 votes, and NCP-SP's Nandatai Babhulkar-Kupekar, who garnered 47,259 votes.

Maharashtra election results

The BJP-led Mahayuti, which also includes chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, retained power in Maharashtra on Saturday, securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's hopes of a comeback were dashed as the opposition alliance managed only 46 seats.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena took 57, and NCP secured 41 seats.

In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) won 10 seats, Congress claimed 16, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats.



Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the BJP received widespread support from all sections of society in the election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addressed the outcome of the Maharashtra assembly elections on Sunday, saying that the party was not discouraged. He said they were Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray, who had experienced both defeats and victories throughout his life.

Raut said, “We are not disappointed, we are people who fight. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also seen many defeats and victories in his life. We are not sad that we lost or lost power. We will fight against the injustice in Maharashtra.”

He further said that the people of Maharashtra were disheartened by the results and questioned, "Where are the celebrations on the results?"