Fireworks banned inside North Goa nightclubs, hotels after fire kills 25

Days after a fire at a Goa nightclub, the North Goa administration has banned the use of fireworks inside nightclubs, hotels an other tourist establishments. Thursday's announcement comes after at least 25 people were killed in a blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. At least 25 people, five of them tourists, died in a fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a popular nightclub in Goa’s Arpora on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)

At least 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in a fire on Saturday night at the Arpora nightclub. The club, which is owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in the case.

As per police officials and the statement from Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, the fire was triggered by the use of electric fireworks through pyro guns inside the nightclub during a dance performance.

Police have arrested five managers and staff members in connection with the fire. Shortly after the fire broke out, police officials reported that the Luthra brothers had fled to Phuket, Thailand on an IndiGo flight.

This development also comes amid mass cancellations by IndiGo airlines which has left passengers stranded across Indian airports.

According to officials, the brothers booked their tickets on MakeMyTrip at 1:17 am on December 7, a time when firefighters and police were struggling to douse the flames and rescue those trapped inside the club.

“Even as the Goa Police and Goa Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country,” said an official.

Following the deadly incident, Goa chief minister ordered the demolition of the Vagator beach shack which is owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The demolition work started on Tuesday evening. A day after this order, the chief minister vowed the cancel licenses of hotels, clubs and other tourist establishments if they failed to meet fire safety norms.