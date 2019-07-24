First earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed

The first earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully on Wednesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The maneuver was performed at 2:52 pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds.

The second orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 26 at 1:09 am, the space agency said.

A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This came exactly a week after the mission was aborted following the detection of a technical glitch less than an hour before the launch.

In the run-up to the launch, the ISRO, on its Twitter handle, put out regular updates about preparations.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as “composite body”. The landing on the moon’s south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:30 IST